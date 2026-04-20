Garda chiefs ‘overzealous’ and too quick to suspend officers, GRA says

The Garda’s biggest staff body has strongly criticised senior officers over the practice of suspending frontline gardaí, often for years, when allegations of wrongdoing are made against them.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents more than 11,000 rank and file gardaí in a force of 14,500, has accused Garda Headquarters of using suspensions as a sanction-based training method. The association is effectively accusing senior officers of systemically abusing their powers for years.

“Overzealous oversight and bureaucracy, and the use of internal discipline and suspension as training tools make many of our members second guess the policing methods of An Garda Síochána,” GRA president Mark O’Meara will tell delegates at the association’s annual conference in Westport, Co Mayo, on Monday.

O’Meara will say his members working in “crime ridden urban locations are afraid to pursue fleeing suspects and criminals for fear of facing discipline and even court prosecution”. Similarly, community gardaí are now “fearful of using discretion and common sense when helping out vulnerable citizens”.

In comments to delegates, and also to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, he will also say all of these challenges have created a fear-based working environment. He cites this for contributing to staff churn, with 370 members leaving the Garda via resignations and retirements last year.

The comments suggest the GRA’s criticism of Garda suspensions, which intensified when Drew Harris was commissioner, is set to continue during Kelly’s commissionership.

The GRA is seeking a review of the suspension mechanism.

Among the cases that raised concern was an investigation into gardaí in Limerick for allegedly “squaring” penalty points. All of the gardaí charged were acquitted, or had the charges against them dropped. Others were suspended for more than five years but never faced any charges and were then reinstated in February.

The Limerick gardaí were investigated by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the force’s serious crimes squad. They were accused of abusing the discretion enjoyed by all Garda to ensure penalty points incurred by motorists can be cancelled on request in special circumstances.

In another case, a member of the force was suspended in the midlands after he was accused of wrongdoing when he took a bike from a Garda station store to loan to a farmer with mobility issues during the pandemic. He was investigated but was cleared and has since settled a case against Garda Headquarters for a reported €270,000.

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Both the Limerick and midlands cases are widely seen within the Garda as the product of a disciplinary system that is too quick to suspend members, often when the allegations against them are widely questioned from the outset. The GRA is also pushing for a separate “professional” driving licence for Garda members, meaning they could not incur points on their regular licences while driving on duty.

Garda Headquarters has repeatedly pointed to the fact a large number of suspended members have been accused of serious wrongdoing, with suspension the only option pending the completion of an investigation.

Garda suspensions more than doubled last year – 42 new suspensions compared to 18 in 2024 – rebounding close to record levels. A growing number of members are now suspended after allegations of gender-based violence.

Data recently obtained by The Irish Times from the Garda shows that of the 42 new suspensions last year, 10 arose from allegations of sexual assault or sexual misconduct. This was the leading cause of new Garda suspensions in 2025, followed by alleged intoxicated driving, which resulted in nine new suspensions last year.