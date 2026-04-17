Crime & Law

Daniel Kinahan arrested in Dubai

Irish crime boss taken into custody on foot of warrant issued in Ireland

Daniel Kinahan has been arrested in Dubai.
Daniel Kinahan has been arrested in Dubai.
Conor Lally
Fri Apr 17 2026 - 17:351 MIN READ

Daniel Kinahan has been arrested in Dubai.

The Garda has said it is aware of the arrest of an Irish national in the United Arab Emirates.

“The male, in his late 40s, was arrested on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish courts in relation to alleged serious organised crime offences,” the Garda said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest is in accordance with the bilateral agreement on extradition between Ireland and United Arab Emirates.

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However, at this time the Garda says it remains a matter for the authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

“An Garda Síochána has been steadfast in our determination that we would pursue those allegedly involved in serious organised criminal activity, wherever they go,” it said in a statement.

“Today’s arrest is another extremely important demonstration of the need for international law enforcement co-operation in tackling transnational organised crime.”

It said it has developed numerous international partnerships in an effort to target transnational organised crime groups.

“Our relationship with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Justice at judicial level, and on a police-to-police basis, is valued,” it said.

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Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times