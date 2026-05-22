Shamrock Rovers release pair for Ireland duty but Dawson Devoy must fulfil Bohs obligations

Shamrock Rovers' Adam Brennan celebrates scoring against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park a fortnight ago. The 18-year-old has been called up to the senior Ireland squad. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

For teams with an eye on denying Shamrock Rovers a sixth League of Ireland title in seven seasons, the next week may present a window of opportunity.

The Premier Division season takes a break following next Friday’s round of games, with the possibility of significant movement in the table before then. Rovers are already planning to be without three key players when Bohemians come to Tallaght on Monday night.

The Dublin derby lands at a significant juncture in the title race. This is generally the time when Stephen Bradley’s side put daylight between themselves and the rest.

Rovers are three points clear of St Patrick’s Athletic with Bohemians a further three points back in third as the season heads for the halfway mark.

The latest obstacle for Rovers and Bohs involves international recognition. Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has selected Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty and 18-year-old winger Adam Brennan for the upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Canada. Also included is Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann

Rovers have released Brennan and McGinty for the entire camp, but Devoy is only available for the match against Canada in Montreal on June 6th.

With Ireland’s match against Qatar pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium next Thursday, it had been expected that the Rovers-Bohs match would be rescheduled. However, Bradley confirmed on Thursday that the derby would go ahead. The champions will be without Brennan and McGinty for the match, as well as Pico Lopes, who links up with Cape Verde for the World Cup.

“I don’t see any game getting changed or moved,” said Bradley. “I don’t see where you can fit them in after the break.”

For Rovers, the summer months will be largely consumed by their efforts to progress in European competition.

“I am really happy for the four [League of Ireland players called up], especially for the two in here,” said Bradley. “I hope they get the opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play. That’s ultimately what it’s all about. Hopefully we can get them capped.”

McGinty’s selection provides an opportunity for Rovers’ highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Alex Noonan to make his Premier Division debut on Monday.

Bohs, however, have told the FAI Devoy is unavailable until after their game against Sligo Rovers next Friday. The visit to the Showgrounds falls one day after Ireland’s friendly against Qatar. Alan Reynolds’ side cannot afford to miss their captain for three games in eight days.

“Thankfully we have spoken to Heimir who respects our league and knows how important it is for us to have Dawson available next week,” said Reynolds.

“This isn’t a token call-up either. It’s something Dawson deserves. He has been in and around the conversations for previous squads. I think he has the talent, the skillset and the mentality to make the step up to senior level.”

Dawson Devoy will link up with the Ireland senior squad after Bohemians' league match away to Sligo Rovers next Friday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Devoy could become the first Bohs player to be capped by Ireland since Glen Crowe against Norway in 2003.

It’s a fascinating Irish squad from a League of Ireland perspective. Former Sligo Rovers right-back Séamus Coleman will train alongside teenage attackers Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia. Eighteen-year-old Umeh is now at Benfica via Cork City, while former St Pat’s player Melia – also 18 – completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Since their early teens, both players were marked out as potential future internationals. This is in stark contrast to Brennan, who caught Bradley’s eye last year playing for UCD in the First Division.

“Adam ticks all the boxes in our identity,” said Hallgrímsson last weekend. “He is a hard-working kid, he has good speed, both ways, he is good running back defending. He has this ‘no fear’ element in him. He would just go out and [against] every player, it doesn’t matter how old or experienced they are, he would try his luck. Very direct. So if we can help him grow, fantastic.”

It is also a big seven days for St Pat’s. They play Derry City at Celtic Park tonight and Rovers in Tallaght next Friday. Six points from those two games could send Stephen Kenny’s team to the top of the table. Kenny must plan without goalkeeper Joseph Anang, who has been named in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

The title is never won in May, but it can be lost.