Crime & Law

Man arrested over alleged attack on US military aircraft

Gardaí say man entered unauthorised area of Shannon Airport on Saturday

Footage posted on social media on Saturday showed a man climbing aboard the wing of a US military aircraft.
Footage posted on social media on Saturday showed a man climbing aboard the wing of a US military aircraft.
Cian O'Connell
Sun Apr 12 2026 - 14:421 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly causing criminal damage to a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport on Saturday.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the man entered “an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport”.

He was arrested shortly before 11am and is currently being detained in a Garda station in the Clare-Tipperary Division.

Footage posted on social mediaon Saturday showed a man climbing aboard the wing of a US military aircraft.

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In the video, the figure attacks the wing of the plane with an object.

The incident caused the airport to close temporarily. In addition to gardaí, airport police officers, Shannon Airport’s fire and rescue service and members of the Defence Forces on duty at the airport responded.

A spokesperson said Shannon Airport suspended operations for an incident which required garda assistance at approximately 9.50am on Saturday, before resuming at 10.15am.

Gardaí say investigations remain ongoing.

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