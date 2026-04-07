Three people arrested over viable explosive device found in Co Antrim

Three people were arrested in Co Antrim. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images

Three people have been arrested after a viable device was found in Co Antrim.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received a report of a suspicious device in the Feystown Road area of Glenarm shortly after 10am on Monday.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the item, which has been deemed as a viable device,” Det Insp Lenaghan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Three people were arrested at the scene. Two men, aged 43 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of doing an act with intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and obstructing police.

“Both men remain in police custody at this time,” he said.

A woman in her 70s was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police but has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The police chief said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to “anyone who may have been in the Feystown Road between 4am and 5am on Monday, 6th April and witnessed anyone suspicious or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation” to contact them.

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