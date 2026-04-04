Family of Co Laois man missing since 2019 in ‘a living nightmare every day’

The family of missing, presumed murdered, Co Laois man William Delaney are in “a living nightmare every day” as they cannot bury him with their parents.

Bridget Delaney, speaking on behalf of the man’s 14 living siblings, is appealing for anyone with information about his 2019 disappearance or about the location of his remains to “please, please, please let us know”.

William Delaney, a married father of eight originally from Co Tipperary but living in Portlaoise, was last seen in the town on January 31st, 2019.

That morning he left Portlaoise hospital, where he had been a patient, and collected a social welfare payment at the town’s main post office.

The last confirmed sighting of him was at 3pm that day outside a property near the Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin. He had called to see a relative who was not in.

Three people – a man and two women – were arrested in connection with the 56 year old’s alleged murder on Monday.

They were held at Garda stations in the midlands and southwestern regions and released without charge. These followed arrests in November 2025, which also resulted in no charges.

Bridget Delaney said the family was convinced people in the Portlaoise area had information about their brother’s death and burial.

“We are looking for his body and we know someone in Portlaoise knows where he is. We want to lay him to rest, to bring [him] home to be buried with our parents in Cashel [Co Tipperary], and his son who died before him,” she said.

[ Gardaí believe father of eight was murdered and his remains dumped in makeshift graveOpens in new window ]

Her brother was not reported missing until March 2019.

The large extended family stayed in touch but it was not until March that it was noticed among the sibling group he had not been heard from for many weeks, she said.

“We reported him missing to gardaí straight away,” she said.

His disappearance was investigated as a missing person but upgraded to murder in June 2019.

Gardaí believe William Delaney was killed by a person known to him.

After receiving information that he had been tortured, murdered and then buried in a shallow grave at the Rock of Dunamase, a historic site near Portlaoise, the Garda searched the area in June 2019. Further searches in March 2021 in the Fieldbrook area of Portlaoise, where Delaney had been living, also yielded nothing.

John Paul Delaney holding missing signs for his brother, William Delaney. Photograph: James Forde

There was a third unsuccessful search in August 2023 at bogland in Kyletalesha, Co Laois.

“We can’t praise the gardaí enough,” said Bridget Delaney. “We have a family liaison garda who tells us what is happening.

“They are following every tip-off, exhausting every lead and searching every site for days, but nothing has been found. They say there are people there in Portlaoise who know where he is.”

Describing her brother as a “quiet, harmless man”, she said: “There is someone out there who knows something. We cannot rest until we find Willie. We need to lay him to rest, to bring him to Cashel to be buried with our parents and his son.”

The family was “glad” their parents, Ann and Tom Delaney, had not lived to experience the loss of their son, she said.

“It is a living nightmare we are in every day. We need to leave him to rest, to have a gravestone to walk to and know he is there safe,” she said.

Her appeal for information was made on behalf of his surviving siblings and wider family.

Gardaí urge anyone with information to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.