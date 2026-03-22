Community ‘shocked and saddened’ after death of young mother in Derry

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a woman in Derry. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A local community has been “shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of a young mother”.

On Saturday, police launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman – named locally as Amy Doherty – in Co Derry.

Officers were called to a property in the Summer Meadows Mews area of Derry at about 10.20am and a woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mayor of Derry City Ruairí McHugh said he is “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of a young mother, whose life was taken so violently today”.

“No words can ease the pain of such a loss, but please be assured that the community stands with you in grief, support, and solidarity,” he said on social media.

“We all mourn together, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

“We call on everyone to come together in compassion, to support one another, and to honour her memory in the days ahead. RIP Amy.”

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SDLP MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood, said the “whole city is devastated and there’s a genuine sense of shock”.

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time,” he wrote.

“It’s the worst news that any parent or family member could receive and they’ll need the support of our whole community. I have no doubt that people will step up.”

He added: “There’s no doubt that this will make women and girls across Derry, and the North, feel less safe tonight. Incidents of violence like this have a chilling effect on a community and it’s an awful reminder that we have so much more to do to end this scourge on our society.”

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said there is ”widespread shock and devastation across the city”.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with this woman’s loved ones as they face the unimaginable loss which this horrific crime has brought upon them,” she said.

“A young woman’s life was taken in the latest act of violence against women and girls and I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

“The Executive’s strategic framework to end violence against women and girls sets out how it aims to tackle this scourge in our society. But we must all do more to confront the causes and cultures behind this violence and to do everything possible to bring the harm and abuse of women to an end.”

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan described the news as “heartbreaking and horrific”.

“Thinking of everyone affected by this truly awful incident but nobody more so than the family and friends of that poor girl who got the worst news you could imagine this morning,” he said. – PA

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