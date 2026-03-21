Man (30s) arrested after woman found dead in Derry

Officers attended a property in the Summer Meadows Mews area of the city at about 10.20am. Photograph: PA Wire

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Co Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched an investigation after a woman was injured in Derry on Saturday morning and later died.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said “officers attended a property in the Summer Meadows Mews area of the city at around 10.20am and located an injured woman at the scene.

“She was taken to hospital by our colleagues in the NI ambulance service where she sadly died.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, who are left trying to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

Police inquiries are continuing. – PA