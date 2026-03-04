Judge to rule whether conduct of Enoch Burke’s mother and sister was contempt of court

Enoch Burke's sister Ammi (left) and their mother Martina are to find out on Wednesday whether a judge deems them to have been in contempt of court during a hearing last month. Photograph: Collins Courts

A judge will rule later whether jailed teacher Enoch Burke’s mother Martina and sister Ammi were in contempt of court by dint of their behaviour during a hearing last month.

If Judge Brian Cregan finds on Wednesday there was contempt, the available sanctions include a fine and/or imprisonment.

The judge, of his own motion, had said he would consider whether the women were in contempt arising from their behaviour when he decided last month to strike out Enoch Burke’s challenge over the conduct by a disciplinary appeal panel (Dap) of his appeal against his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School.

The judge agreed with the school that allowing the case to run was pointless because two members of the panel had resigned, on legal advice, after the challenge was initiated and the third would not sit as part of a reconvened panel.

When the contempt matter returned before him last week, the judge said the specific conduct at issue was repeated shouting at the court by Martina and Ammi Burke, repeated refusals to sit down despite warnings and interruption of the school’s submissions.

A contempt finding could result in a fine or a term of imprisonment, he said before inviting the women to set out their response.

Martina Burke repeatedly insisted her “righteous” and “godly” son was wrongly dismissed by the school and wrongly jailed due to his opposition to “transgender ideology”.

She accused Cregan of “covering up” in relation to the alleged conduct by the panel of his appeal. Her son had been “abused” and “mocked” at the panel hearing and denied his rights, she said.

Ammi Burke said the judge’s striking out of her brother’s challenge over the “shambolic” panel hearing was an “appalling abuse of power” by the court. The panel hearing was “abusive” of her brother and his right to cross-examine witnesses was “vehemently opposed”, she said.

Her brother has been denied his rights for 3½ years, she said, and she would not “sit silently by while constitutional rights are denied and lies are told in court”.

“You are one of 11 judges who have denied my brother his constitutional rights,” she told Cregan.

The three-member disciplinary appeals panel was appointed by the board of management of the Co Westmeath school where Burke taught until he was suspended in August 2022 pending a disciplinary process. The school later decided on his dismissal but he continues to be paid pending the outcome of his appeal.

After Enoch Burke successfully challenged the composition of an earlier panel convened to hear his appeal against the dismissal decision, the second panel was convened and heard his appeal on December 13th last.

The panel was due to give its recommendations to the school board on January 9th but, before that, Enoch Burke initiated his challenge over the conduct of the December hearing.