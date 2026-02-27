Crime & Law

Man arrested after garda injured in electric motorcycle incident in Blanchardstown

Man (30s), who was ‘putting public at risk’ by driving on green area and footpaths, arrested after hospital treatment

Gardaí seized a Surron-type electric motorcycle following the incident in Blakestown, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Thursday night. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Conor Lally
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 13:161 MIN READ

A member of An Garda Síochána was injured in an incident involving an electric motorcycle in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Thursday night.

The incident happened in Blakestown at about 9pm and left the garda and motorcyclist requiring hospital treatment for what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The force said officers “on proactive patrol to disrupt the sale and supply of controlled drugs” responded after observing a man driving a Surron-type electric motorcycle on a green area.

“The man, whose face was covered, was driving the motorcycle on the green area and on footpaths, putting members of the public at risk,” it said in a statement.

“When a Garda member who was on foot approached the motorcyclist as he was travelling at speed along the footpath he drove off, and in the course of doing so struck the garda.”

The male garda, aged in his 20s, was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, for treatment.

“Welfare supports have been made available to the garda by local management,” the statement said.

“The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

The man was later arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Dublin garda station. The motorcycle the man was travelling on was seized.

The investigation is ongoing, An Garda Síochána said.

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times