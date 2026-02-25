Search connected with disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard concluded

Josephine 'JoJo' Dullard and Deirdre Jacob were last seen in the 1990s

A search and excavation on the Wicklow/Kildare border connected with the disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard has concluded.

A further assessment of the site at a disused quarry at Castleruddery Upper is ongoing, gardaí said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The families of both women have been updated in relation to this phase of the search, the statement said, acknowledging the ongoing cooperation and support of the landowner.

Excavations at the site began on Monday morning, February 16th.

Garda sources said new information was received that something may have been buried at the site, which may have relevance to either investigation due to its location near where the women were last seen alive.

It is understood the search was predominantly for items as opposed to remains.

[ Disappearances of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob continue to confoundOpens in new window ]

Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard went missing on November 9th, 1995, while on her way home to Callan in Co Kilkenny after socialising in Bruxelles bar on Dublin’s Harry Street.

The 21-year-old missed her last bus to Kilkenny and instead boarded a 10pm bus to Naas, Co Kildare, intending to hitchhike the rest of the way home.

She hitched a lift from Naas to the slip road on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co Kildare, and at 11.15pm got another lift to Moone.

The site of the search in connection with the disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and JoJo Dullard in Castleruddery Upper, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

There, Jo Jo Dullard called her friend Mary Cullinan at 11.37pm from a phone box.

During that call, Jo Jo Dullard told Cullinan that a car had stopped for her and she was going to take the lift.

This was the last known interaction with Jo Jo Dullard.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen near her home at Roseberry, Newbridge in Co Kildare at about 3pm on July 28th, 1998.

She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance and had just completed one year at St Mary’s University in London.

On the day she was last seen, Deirdre Jacob had walked into Newbridge town to get a bank draft to send to a college friend in London for their rent deposit.

At 2.14pm, she was observed on CCTV walking on Main Street, Newbridge and shortly after was observed in the AIB bank.

At 2.26pm, Deirdre Jacob was observed again on CCTV queuing in the Newbridge Post Office and at 2.32pm was seen on CCTV speaking with a friend outside the Post Office on Main Street.

The last known recording of Deirdre Jacob on CCTV was recorded at 2.35pm, walking outside the PTSB Bank on Main Street, Newbridge.

She was last seen shortly after 3pm near her family home.

An Garda Síochána on Wednesday reiterated their appeal for anyone with information on either investigation to come forward. The Garda Confidential Line can be contacted on 1800 666 111.