Man (54) due in court over disappearance and homicide of Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine

A tribute close to Michael Gaine's farm near Kenmare, Co Kerry, following his disappearance last year. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

A 54-year-old man is due in court in connection with the disappearance and homicide of Michael Gaine, the Co Kerry sheep farmer who went missing almost a year ago.

The man, who was arrested in the Chapel Street area of Tralee town shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday morning, is due to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He was arrested by officers from the Kerry Division Serious Crime Unit backed up by members of the Armed Support Unit and taken to Castleisland Garda station for questioning.

Gaine (56), from Sheep’s Rest, Carhoomeengar East, Kenmare, was last seen alive on Thursday, March 20th, 2025.

The suspect, who was known to Gaine, was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Detectives from the Kerry Division Serious Crime Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation questioned the man throughout Tuesday.

The suspect exercised his right to rest overnight.

Questioning was suspended at midnight and resumed early on Wednesday morning.

Senior officers have been liaising closely with solicitors in the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It is understood the investigation team obtained a direction to charge the suspect from the DPP on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí have appointed a family liaison officer to keep Gaine’s widow, Janice, and other family members briefed on the latest developments in the investigation.

Gaine was reported missing by his brother-in-law Sean O’Regan on March 21st and a large search operation was conducted at his farm at Carrig East, some 8km from Kenmare town.

No trace was found of the missing sheep farmer and, on April 29th, gardaí upgraded their inquiry from that of a missing person to a murder investigation.

Just over a fortnight later, on May 16th, a relative of Gaine’s found human tissue while spreading slurry. A search of a slurry tank on the farm uncovered dismembered body parts.

The following day, State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis and forensic anthropologist Dr Laureen Buckley carried out a preliminary examination of the scene.

A search of a slurry tank on the farm by members of the Garda Water Unit, assisted by Garda technical experts, found further human remains which were later confirmed as those of Gaine.

Gardaí believe Gaine’s killer had dismembered his body using a reciprocating saw and disposed of the body parts in the slurry tank, which had previously been searched for a full body.

Tuesday morning’s arrest was the second that gardaí have made in the case.