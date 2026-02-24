Man arrested for questioning about murder of Co Kerry sheep farmer Mike Gaine

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s for questioning about the murder of Mike Gaine who disappeared from his farm near Kenmare Co Kerry last year.

Detectives arrested the suspect in Tralee shortly after 8am on Tuesday and brought him to Tralee Garda station for questioning.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be either charged or released.

It is understood that the arrest follows the discovery of what Garda sources have said was new circumstantial evidence which they believe links the suspect to Gaine’s murder.

Tuesday’s arrest is the second that gardaí have made in the case and follows the arrest of former American soldier, Michael Kelley on May 18th, 2025 for questioning about the killing.

Last month, senior local officers in Kerry reviewed the case along with colleagues for the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a decision was made to arrest the suspect.

Gaine (56) from Sheep’s Rest, Carhoomengar East, was last seen alive at 9.48am on Thursday, March 20th, 2025 when he called to buy phone credit at Whyte’s Centra in Kenmare.

He was reported missing by his brother-in-law Sean O’Regan the next day and a major search operation was conducted at his farm, some 5km from Kenmare town.

Gaine’s Toyota Rava was found in the farmyard of the isolated holding and both his phone and wallet were found in the vehicle.

Despite extensive searches of the 1,000 acre holding by gardaí assisted by members of the Defence Forces, no trace was found of the missing farmer who was well known in the area.

Gardaí formally upgraded their investigation into Gaine’s disappearance on April 29th from that of a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.

The next day, Gaine’s wife, Janice, who had worked as a teacher in the Black Valley National School up to her retirement, and his sister Noreen O’Regan issued an appeal for information.

“He loved his home, he loved his farm, he loved his animals, he loved rallying, he had lots of friends, he was a very popular guy and his disappearance is totally out of character.

“We want to know what happened to him because if we can’t find Michael, I just don’t know what I am going to do,” said Janice Gaine in a video appeal released by An Garda Síochána.

Gaine’s sister, Noreen O’Regan added: “We are absolutely heartbroken at what has happened – we are devastated, our lives are shattered – we want answers.”

On the afternoon of May 16th 2025, a relative of Gaine was spreading slurry on the farm at Carhoo East when he noticed a blockage in the slurry spreader.

When he went to free the blockage, he noticed what appeared to be body parts and alerted gardaí. They cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist.

The following day on May 17th, 2025, State Pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis and Forensic Anthropologist, Dr Laureen Buckley carried out a preliminary examination of the scene.

A search of a slurry tank on the farm by members of the Garda Water Unit found further human remains which were later confirmed as those of Gaine.

Gardaí believe that Gaine’s killer had dismembered his body using a saw and disposed of the body parts in the slurry tank.