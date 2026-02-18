Two people injured in hit-and-run incident in Co Cavan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Co Cavan. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Two people have been injured following a hit-and-run incident in Co Cavan on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred on L1513 Drumlark, Loreto Wood, on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred shortly after 6.45pm.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, was injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been contacted to attend the scene.

The road is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place, gardaí said on Wednesday morning.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are continuing, gardaí said.