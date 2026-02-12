Crime & Law

Man who murdered Arklow schoolboy Conor McCabe dies after spending more than 41 years in jail

Ian Watson was serving life sentence for 1984 murder of schoolboy in Arklow

Murderer Ian Watson died from cancer at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Murderer Ian Watson died from cancer at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Feb 12 2026 - 15:461 MIN READ

One of the State’s longest-serving prisoners has died.

Ian Watson (71) spent more than 41 years in jail for the murder of schoolboy Conor McCabe in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Watson admitted murdering Conor between April 12th and 15th, 1984, and was sentenced to life in prison in November that year.

Conor’s death provoked anger in Arklow. Watson had to be protected from a crowd who tried to kick and punch him before his first court appearance.

READ MORE

Man found not guilty of murdering father at Ballyfin Demesne by reason of insanity

‘Is your French girl in town?’: Epstein files reveal correspondence with David Blaine

Live Ireland team v Italy: Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune to start as Andy Farrell makes six changes

More than 80 jobs at risk at Super Valu owner Musgrave

At the time, the Scottish man, who had come to live in Ireland, was divorced and unemployed. He had an address at Ferrybank, Arklow.

As he pleaded guilty, no evidence was heard during the case. Judge Seamus Egan said penal servitude for life was the only sentence he could impose.

Penal servitude remained the term in use in Irish law until its formal abolition in 1997, though the system had already moved away from the “hard labour” component of the sentence decades before.

Watson was diagnosed with stage-four cancer late last year and was given months to live.

He died on February 10th in the Midlands Prison, a medium-security prison next to the maximum-security Portlaoise Prison, Co Laois.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the inspector of prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the coroner’s office,” the Irish Prison Service said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times