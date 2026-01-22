Crime & Law

Two men arrested after over €300,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Gardaí searched two houses in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant of two domestic residences in north and west Dublin and seized drugs valued at €300,000. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Jack White
Thu Jan 22 2026 - 09:341 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of cocaine and MDMA worth more than €300,000 in Dublin.

Gardaí searched two houses in north and west Dublin on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €300,000 and MDMA worth €34,000 were subsequently seized.

Gardaí from the Ballymun drug unit, who were assisted by the Ballymun community response team, also seized €17,000 in cash during the operation.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Dublin.

A Garda statement said the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing,” it said.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

