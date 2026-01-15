Shannon Airport flags risk to State’s reputation from ongoing protests

Shannon Airport chair Conal Henry has sought assistance over incursions he said posed a very serious security risk. File photograph

Protests and airside incursions at Shannon Airport were a “grave risk” and a threat to the international reputation of the State, its chairman warned the Minister for Transport.

A letter to Darragh O’Brien last May said security breaches were part of a “persistent and deeply concerning” trend.

Airport chairman Conal Henry pleaded for help, saying the incursions posed a very serious security risk.

“Shannon Airport is strategically vital national infrastructure, serving not only commercial air traffic but also facilitating military traffic at the direction of Government,” he said.

“The regular and continued instances of trespass and criminal damage caused by unauthorised individuals on restricted airside areas represent a grave risk.”

Mr Henry said he recognised and respected the right of protest; however, the repeated airfield incidents needed to be addressed urgently.

“Given the ongoing threat, your intervention on this issue would send an important message about the seriousness with which the State views these breaches and the importance of safeguarding the integrity of Shannon Airport.”

A Department of Transport submission for Minister O’Brien said Shannon Airport had repeatedly flagged their concerns as “protest activity has intensified”.

It said a letter had been sent to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan in late May requesting a meeting on how to manage the risk.

In response, Mr O’Callaghan said he had been in touch with An Garda Síochána and that increased policing resources were being allocated.

It said Mr O’Brien should write to Shannon Airport acknowledging “the gravity of the recent protest-related incidents, their escalation and the operational implications for the airport”.

The letter would also recognise the legitimate concerns raised and the necessity of protecting critical infrastructure.

Large sections of the submission were redacted under Freedom of Information laws on grounds of national security and confidentiality.

A draft copy of Mr O’Brien’s letter said: “Unauthorised incursions into secure areas of an airport raise significant and legitimate concerns for public safety, critical infrastructure resilience and national security.

“I also appreciate the operational pressures and reputational risk this poses for Shannon Airport and wish to acknowledge the continued engagement with my officials on this matter.”

Asked about the discussions, a department spokesperson said the safety and security of airports was of high priority and that any concerns raised by airport authorities were taken very seriously.

“There is a comprehensive suite of provisions available in law to address such incidents, and prosecutions are currently before the courts.”