Independent review into Tusla’s engagement with family of murdered four-year-old boy

Mason O'Connell-Conway was described as a 'loving' and 'lovable' child. Photograph: RIP.ie

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, said it was awaiting the outcome of an independent review of its engagement with the family of a murdered four-year-old boy.

In a statement on Thursday, Tusla said it noted the outcome of the trial at the Central Criminal Court of a woman − Tegan McGhee – over the death of Mason O’Connell-Conway.

“The death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy,” it said. “Our thoughts continue to be with Mason’s family, all those who knew him and the local community at this difficult time.”

In its statement, Tusla also said Mason was not in its care. “He and his family were known to the agency, and they had a private family arrangement in place,” it said.

“Whether a child is in care, or known to Tusla, it is important that there is an objective review of Tusla’s engagement, and those of other state services where relevant, and this is completed by the National Review Panel (NRP).”

Tegan McGhee was jailed for life after admitting Mason's murder part-way through her trial. Photograph: Courtesy of RTÉ

The NRP comprises professionals from a range of disciplines and is independent in the performance of its functions, making findings of fact and producing reports that are objective and independent, it said.

“In relation to our engagement with Mason and his family, all information has been shared with the NRP, and we await the outcome of their review,” Tusla said.

The statement was issued after McGhee (32), a native of Limerick but of no fixed abode, was jailed for life for murdering the child in March 2021 at the home she shared with Mason and her boyfriend, Mason’s father, John Paul O’Connell.

O’Connell (36) is serving a seven-year sentence for endangerment and neglect of his son and impeding the apprehension and prosecution of McGhee.

Mason’s mother, Elizabeth Conway, had placed the child in the voluntary care of McGhee and O’Connell in autumn 2020 because she was at the time suffering from mental health issues.

Mason was taken off life support and pronounced dead on March 16th, 2021, three days after he was found with severe injuries to his head and liver on the floor of his bedroom.

He had extensive bruising on his body, including clusters of yellowish bruising that medical witnesses said suggested older injuries.

His father told emergency services Mason had fallen from his top bunk bed and described him as a “clumsy” child.

McGhee later told gardaí she had shaken Mason, she did not know for how long, and he had fallen and banged his head.

She said he was “bold” and “cheeky” and was confined to his bedroom for long periods on occasions, where he had to sit on the floor.

Some months before March 2021, McGhee told social workers she had kicked Mason.

McGhee, who had been placed in foster care as a teenager after her mother died tragically, had told friends she was having difficulty coping with him.

Other witnesses described Mason as a typical four-year-old who was “into everything”.

His mother said Mason was a “loving” and “lovable” child who was very protective of her and other family members.