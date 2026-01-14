Limerick woman jailed for life for murder of boyfriend’s four-year-old son

A woman who murdered her boyfriend’s four-year-old son, who died after suffering severe head and liver injuries, has been jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court.

Tegan McGhee (32), a native of Limerick and of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty four days into her trial last November to the murder of Mason O’Connell-Conway.

She had also admitted to two charges of child cruelty from the outset, and was sentenced to four and a half years for each, to run concurrently.

Mason died on March 16th, 2021 due to injuries suffered three days earlier at a rented home in Limerick city where McGhee then lived with her then partner, John Paul O’Connell.

O’Connell (36) is separately serving a seven-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to endangerment, neglect and impeding the apprehension or prosecution of McGhee, knowing or believing she had murdered his son.

The trial judge, Mr Justice Paul McDermott, said O’ Connell’s actions were “shameful” and he bore a high level of criminal responsibility for failing to nurture and protect his son.

In a victim impact statement read during a hearing to sentence McGhee this week, the child’s mother, Elizabeth Conway, said the life of her beautiful and loving little boy, who was very protective of herself, his siblings and half siblings, was taken by “pure evil”. During today’s hearing, Ms Conway, who was accompanied by family members, held a small woollen hat, the hat worn by Mason in a framed photograph she had placed on the witness bench when reading her statement on Monday.

She had trusted her child would be cared for by O’Connell and McGhee and is haunted by what he endured in his final weeks of life, she said. “The word that comes to mind is ‘betrayal’,” she said.

In court today, Mr Justice McDermott imposed the mandatory life sentence on McGhee and also lifted an order which had prevented identification of the accused.

Lawyers for RTÉ and Mediahuis had applied for the lifting of the order, which had been imposed to protect a child witness whose evidence was ultimately read into the court record.

That order was lifted on the condition nothing is published that would identify any child witnesses.

The judge said there was ‘an appalling breach of trust’ involved and extended his deepest sympathy to Ms Conway and family. He said the period up to Mason’s death must have been very frightening and bewildering for him and he was abused and isolated from his family.

McGhee’s counsel, Michael Lynn SC, had told the court on Monday he was instructed to say she was “profoundly sorry”.

McGhee, the court heard, was placed in foster care aged 14 after her mother died and her other siblings were also fostered. She was in a relationship with O’Connell for some years before Mason’s death.

Some months before the child’s death, Ms Conway, because she was then suffering mental health issues, had voluntarily given custody of her son to his father and McGhee.

Mason had attended creche while living with his mother, but this stopped when the new custody arrangements were put in place.

The court heard McGhee had told gardaí the four-year-old was a “bold” and “cheeky” child who was sometimes confined to his bedroom where he was not permitted to sit on the bed and had to sit on the floor.

Over four days to March 13th, 2021, when Mason’s father called an ambulance, claiming his son had fallen from his top bunk bed and could not be roused, the child was confined to his bedroom and only allowed out for food or to go to the bathroom.

O’Connell said his son was the “clumsiest” child ever and had run into a door some weeks previously and “burst” his eye.

A paramedic considered the child’s posture was indicative of brain damage and noted “yellowish” bruising, suggesting older injuries.

Dr Stephen O’Riordan, who reviewed the child’s case after he was taken to hospital, said the “whole theatre gasped” when they saw Mason covered in bruises.

He documented 17 areas of bruising or injury to both eyes, ears, arms, legs and back and said the “black eyes,” combined with bruises around both ears, were “classic signs of physical abuse”.

There were possible “grab marks” on one shoulder and to the left elbow, multiple bruises on the back and chest, and a “hugely extensive injury” to the back of the head. A laceration to the boy’s liver would have been caused by “extreme force” and would normally be associated with a car crash, he said.

State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers told the trial the cause of death was a traumatic head injury in association with blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

McGhee had told gardaí in later interviews she had shaken the child on March 13th, she did not know how long for, and he had fallen and banged his head. She denied murder at the outset of her trial but changed her plea four days into it and admitted murder.

The court also heard McGhee had told social workers some months prior to March 2021 that she had kicked the child on one occasion. Túsla, the court heard, had become involved with the family as a result of Ms Conway’s mental health difficulties.