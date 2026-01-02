Crime & Law

Petrol bombing of Dublin home was second mistaken identity attack on same family

Gardaí suspect fire that gutted three-storey home on New Year’s Eve linked to violent incident last year

Garda at the scene in Finglas, Co Dublin where two women and three children were injured in petrol bomb attack. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Garda at the scene in Finglas, Co Dublin where two women and three children were injured in petrol bomb attack. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Conor Lally
Fri Jan 02 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Gardaí investigating the petrol bombing of a family home in north Dublin on New Year’s Eve believe it is linked to a previous incident at the same location when a car was deliberately rammed into a house.

They are also reviewing other violent incidents, including windows being broken in houses, an assault and a car ramming in Finglas on suspicion they are all part of the same campaign of violence over the past year.

When arsonists threw a petrol bomb into the property in Finglas at about 12.45am on Wednesday, they attacked the wrong house, the second time they had mistakenly done so. The flames quickly engulfed the three-storey property on Creston Avenue, Meakstown, Finglas, trapping inside two women, in their 40s and 20s, and three children – a boy and two girls.

Gardaí believe wrong house attacked in Finglas petrol bombing that injured five ]

The youngest child managed to escape and raise the alarm and the other family members were rescued by neighbours and firefighters. However, the eldest woman and the boy were left in a serious condition in hospital. Garda sources said the victims were lucky to be alive after quick-thinking neighbours saw the flames and began a rescue effort.

READ MORE

First baby of year born in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital at 35 seconds past midnight

Switzerland to hold five days of mourning after 40 killed in ski resort fire

Tens of thousands of mortgage holders failed to take up tax break worth up to €1,250

Irish man (35) found dead at Whitehaven beach among three deaths on Australia’s east coast

The person believed to be the arsonists’ intended target lives in the Creston area and is linked to gangland criminals in Co Louth. He has been targeted by a Dublin crime gang in recent months as part of a feud. In one of the incidents last year attackers broke windows in Creston but, in the first case of mistaken identity, wrongly targeted the family home that has now been gutted by fire.

A year with no gangland gun murders: How one Dublin attack ‘changed everything’ ]

The Creston Avenue petrol bombing comes just weeks after a firebombing linked to rival drugs gangs claimed the life of Tadgh Farrell (4) and his grand-aunt Mary Holt (60). Their home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, was targeted on December 6th in an apparent attempt to intimidate a man previously linked to the property.

Two weeks earlier a woman was set on fire at her home in Clondalkin, Dublin, after she was sprayed with accelerant in another act of drug-related intimidation.

Though there were no fatal gangland shootings in 2025, for the first time in decades, gardaí are becoming increasingly concerned about drug-related intimidation. Det Chief Supt Seamus Boland, head of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said combating the violence was now a key priority for the Garda.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times