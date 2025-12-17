Ex-PSNI officer arrested over alleged sexual offences while on duty

The offences are alleged to have taken place while the man was a serving PSNI officer

A former police officer has been arrested in Northern Ireland over several alleged non-recent sexual offences, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has said.

The alleged offences include a number of “serious” sexual offences and misconduct in public office, it said.

They are alleged to have taken place while he was on duty as a serving Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer.

The arrest by the Ombudsman took place on Wednesday following a complaint and the commencement of a criminal investigation. - PA