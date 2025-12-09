Crime & Law

Four arrested after ‘cocaine worth €7.2m’ seized in counties Dublin and Wexford

Gardaí also seized €47,000 in cash after searches in Gorey and Shankill

Drugs worth an estimated €7.2 million and cash were seized in a Garda operation
Drugs worth an estimated €7.2 million and cash were seized in a Garda operation
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 09:521 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested four men after drugs worth an estimated €7.2 million were seized in counties Dublin and Wexford.

As part of investigations targeting organised crime under Operation Tara, gardaí searched two locations in Gorey, Co Wexford, and Shankill, Co Dublin, on Monday, December 8th.

They seized some 104kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,280,000.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

READ MORE

Patrick Freyne’s quest for the best Christmas sandwich in Dublin: ‘I give it five Santas out of five’

Eurovision glitz is part of Israel’s claim to be European – and that matters

Storm Bram live updates: Met Éireann extends weather warnings as some schools close and Dublin Airport flights cancelled

Storm Bram to bring ‘significant’ flood risk as orange wind warnings extended to 18 counties

In addition, €47,000 in cash was recovered along with a number of digital devices.

Gardaí arrested four men (one in his 20s, one in his 30s, and two in their 40s), who are being detained at Garda stations in Wexford and the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter