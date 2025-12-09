Four arrested after ‘cocaine worth €7.2m’ seized in counties Dublin and Wexford

Drugs worth an estimated €7.2 million and cash were seized in a Garda operation

Gardaí have arrested four men after drugs worth an estimated €7.2 million were seized in counties Dublin and Wexford.

As part of investigations targeting organised crime under Operation Tara, gardaí searched two locations in Gorey, Co Wexford, and Shankill, Co Dublin, on Monday, December 8th.

They seized some 104kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,280,000.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

In addition, €47,000 in cash was recovered along with a number of digital devices.

Gardaí arrested four men (one in his 20s, one in his 30s, and two in their 40s), who are being detained at Garda stations in Wexford and the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.