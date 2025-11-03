Vandals cause extensive damage to Dublin city centre playground, rendering it unsafe

Damage caused to Diamond Park playground, on the corner of Lower Gardiner Street in Dublin, which opened in 2023. Photograph: Claire Murphy

Diamond Park playground in Dublin’s north inner city was “extensively damaged” by vandals on Friday.

Dublin City Council confirmed that parts of the playground were damaged by fire. The park’s perimeter fencing was also affected, prompting Parks Services to declare the playground “unsafe” and close the area pending a “safety investigation”.

Temporary fencing, which was erected to restrict access following the incident, was also vandalised and removed over the weekend.

Parks Services confirmed that efforts are now under way to install a “more robust fencing system” while extensive “repairs and replacements” are carried out at the playground.

A council spokesperson said the playground will remain closed until these works are completed.

The refurbished playground and park were opened by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in 2023. They are in his Dublin Central constituency

The playground is close to the location where several tourists were attacked in the same year and is on the site of former tenement buildings on the corner of Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1.

These were knocked down and replaced by a previous park in the late 1980s. The current site features a sprawling grass area, football pitch, playground, basketball and table tennis facilities.

Public events, including a watch party for Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold medal boxing match, have taken place on the site.

The redevelopment was part of a wider effort by Dublin City Council to improve parks close to social housing complexes and student accommodation.

Another playground in Dublin, at Sean Moore Park near Sandymount Strand, was also extensively damaged by vandals in recent months.