Man due before court after mother of two found dead in Co Galway

Gardai have charged a man as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Co Galway.

Mother of two Masuma Sohrabi (31), originally from Tehran, Iran , was found dead near an emergency residential premises near the Galway Road in Clifden on Thursday.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening.

Gardai investigations are ongoing. – Additional reporting by Press Association