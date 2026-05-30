Crime & Law

Man due before court after mother of two found dead in Co Galway

Woman originally from Iran had been living in Clifden for about 18 months

Masuma Sohrabi worked in a Co Galway hotel. Photograph: RTÉ
Masuma Sohrabi worked in a Co Galway hotel. Photograph: RTÉ
Sat May 30 2026 - 20:561 MIN READ

Gardai have charged a man as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Co Galway.

Mother of two Masuma Sohrabi (31), originally from Tehran, Iran, was found dead near an emergency residential premises near the Galway Road in Clifden on Thursday.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening.

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Gardai investigations are ongoing. – Additional reporting by Press Association

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