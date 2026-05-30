Man due before court after mother of two found dead in Co Galway

Gardai have charged a man as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Co Galway.
Mother of two Masuma Sohrabi (31), originally from Tehran, Iran, was found dead near an emergency residential premises near the Galway Road in Clifden on Thursday.
A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening.
READ MORE
Gardai investigations are ongoing. – Additional reporting by Press Association