Crime & Law

Four arrests made following unprovoked attack on two tourists in Belfast

PSNI treating incident, in which two men were punched and kicked repeatedly, as racially motivated

Two men and two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the attack in Belfast. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Two men and two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the attack in Belfast. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Freya McClements
Wed Oct 29 2025 - 17:042 MIN READ

An attack on two tourists in Belfast city centre on Tuesday night is being treated by police as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its CCTV operators observed two men walking in the Royal Avenue area at about 11pm on Tuesday. The two men became victims of a “reportedly unprovoked” assault.

The police said the victims were “punched and kicked repeatedly, and later reported that they had also been subject to racist abuse”.

“Due to enhanced police patrols in the city centre, officers were in the immediate area and as such were able to attend the scene straight away,” the PSNI said.

READ MORE

Pilot convicted over role in €8.4m midlands cocaine-smuggling operation

Family speak of their horror as two men jailed for Kieran Quilligan murder in Cork

DJ Carey sentencing for fraud charges postponed to Friday as court hears former hurler is in hospital

John Collison seems to have missed a fundamental truth about Irish politics

Two men, aged 34 and 28, and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, while a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, said it was “shameful that visitors to Belfast should be subject to such an attack” and “thankfully, at this stage we don’t believe that the men sustained serious injury”.

He added: “We’re grateful that our CCTV operators saw this assault in progress and we were able to get officers to the scene very quickly.”

He said police patrols had recently been increased in Belfast city centre and police would “continue to use these targeted patrols to help keep the city streets as safe as possible”.

“We meet regularly with partner agencies, local representatives and members of the community and we remain committed to working alongside them to address community concerns, including anti-social behaviour and drugs criminality,” he said.

“Police will robustly address any criminal activity and welcome the opportunity to engage with those who wish to tackle criminality in the local community.”

The police chief added “we would encourage anyone affected by any criminal activity to contact police in order to enable us to take action”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Freya McClements

Freya McClements

Freya McClements is Northern Editor of The Irish Times