Convictions for wildlife crimes in single digits despite high number of complaints

Among the convictions last year were those for destruction of hedgerows. Photograph: Dan Griffin/The Irish Times

More than 1,200 allegations of crimes against wildlife were reported to authorities in the first half of this year, but convictions are likely to be in single digits.

Just eight convictions for wildlife crimes were recorded out of 30 referrals for prosecution last year.

They were for the destruction of hedgerows, burning of land, use of illegal traps or snares and damage to protected habitats.

The fines imposed ranged from €500 to €5,000, averaging just over €2,000.

A further eight prosecutions were dealt with under the Probation Act, with the accused directed to pay a donation to charity.

Donations sought ranged from €200 to €3,000, with an average of just over €1,000.

The low rate of prosecution, conviction and penalties comes despite Government pledges to get tougher on offenders.

In the first half of this year, investigators referred 20 cases for prosecution, of which 19 remain open, while one was dismissed.

That suggests the overall number of prosecutions this year will be slightly higher than in 2024, though figures have changed little in the past six years.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan, who obtained the figures under the Freedom of Information Act, described the level of enforcement as deeply worrying.

“The problems of destruction of habitats and illegal interference with protected species haven’t gone away,” she said.

“Despite the best efforts of many dedicated officials, these figures expose a system that’s simply not delivering.”

Under the last government, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was given resources to establish a wildlife crime directorate, but this was less than the separate wildlife crime unit promised.

High-profile cases such as the poisoning of eagles, burning of protected habitats, widespread hedgerow removal and badger baiting illustrated the kind of assaults inflicted on wild creatures and places.

A review of the Wildlife Act began under the last government and a public consultation ended late last year.

The Department of Housing, which has responsibility for the NPWS, said the review was ongoing.

“The review is looking at enforceability of our legislation, the level and category of offences, fines and penalties,” said the department.

It added that Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Environmental Protection Agency initiated prosecutions separately from the NPWS where offences against fish and freshwater habitats occurred.

Those agencies have also come under scrutiny for the low level of prosecutions and penalties that emerge from their cases.

Ms Boylan said the attitude to wildlife crime was at odds with a Dáil that had declared a biodiversity crisis and committed to nature restoration obligations.

“We need a step-change in approach if we’re going to see proper enforcement, real deterrents, and punishments that are more than a slap on the wrist,” she said.