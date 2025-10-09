Crime & Law

Halloween fireworks starting in summer, Dáil hears amid calls for tougher penalties

Garda’s Operation Tombola has carried out 1,218 seizures of fireworks over last decade

Unlicensed importation, sale or use of fireworks is punishable by fines and jail, although the devices are legal in other countries
Marie O’Halloran
Thu Oct 09 2025 - 18:11

There should be stronger penalties for fireworks offences as the contraband was appearing earlier each year in advance of Halloween, the Dáil heard on Thursday.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe made the appeal as he warned that “if you were to go to any part of Dublin in the next couple of weeks, you wouldn’t know fireworks are illegal”.

The Dublin North-West deputy said illegal fireworks were being set off earlier each year, adding: “I heard reports in late August of this year of fireworks being used in my area.”

Minister of State for Justice Niall Collins pointed out that over the past decade, under Operation Tombola, An Garda Síochána carried out 1,218 fireworks seizures with an estimated value of €225,000.

Unlicensed importation, sale or use of fireworks is illegal in the State and the penalty includes fines up to €10,000 or up to five years’ imprisonment “for possession with intent to sell or supply”.

Mr Collins acknowledged “the misery and distress the use of illegal fireworks can cause around this time of year”.

He said: “They pose a real risk to the health and safety of young people, and the elderly and vulnerable. They also terrify family pets, service dogs and other animals.”

Mr Collins, a TD for Limerick County, said it was regrettable the “season” was “starting earlier and earlier each year”. It was true too of the rural Limerick community he lives in. “Some elderly neighbours were very put out by it.”

Mr Collins told the Dáíl how 36 local community safety partnerships were being established nationally and these would offer a “very important forum” to deal with the matter and would involve broader community representation through community groups, residents’ associations, councillors and gardaí.

Marie O’Halloran

Marie O’Halloran

Marie O’Halloran is Parliamentary Correspondent of The Irish Times