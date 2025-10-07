Soldier F trial hears of ‘pandemonium’ on Bloody Sunday

The funeral procession of the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday winds its way through Derry in 1972. Photograph: PA/PA Wire

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of murdering two men in Derry more than 50 years ago has heard an eye witness account of “pandemonium” with people screaming and shots being fired.

The statement of Bloody Sunday eye witness Jon McCourt also recounted being hit with a rubber bullet shot by a soldier himself, despite not posing any threat.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

They were among 13 people shot dead by the Parachute Regiment at a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30th, 1972.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person. He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

The accused sits in the courtroom at Belfast Crown Court behind a curtain during each day of the trial which began last month.

On Tuesday morning, the court heard statements from witnesses read out.

These included the account of retired engineer Jon McCourt, who recalled chaotic scenes in the Glenfada Park area, and previously gave evidence to the Saville Inquiry.

He said he had been attending a family funeral on the morning of the shootings at Derry City Cemetery, and upon leaving joined the civil rights march as it proceeded along Westland Street.

However, after they heard of a potential confrontation he said he told his wife and in-law relations to go to another relative’s house at Glenfada Park North. He said he went on himself and saw rioters throw stones at soldiers, and also saw mist and smoke in the air from CS gas, as well as hearing bangs.

Intending to join his family, he described getting caught up with those fleeing shootings at Glenfada Park, and got shot with a rubber bullet by a soldier.

“He aimed in my direction with a rubber bullet gun, which he held at shoulder height. He was alone. The soldier was wearing a black beret.

“He fired and I was hit in the left thigh by a rubber bullet, I believe the bullet may have ricocheted before it hit me because I did not feel too much pain when I was hit – if it had been a direct hit I do not think I’d have been able to walk, much less run,” he said.

“I was not holding or throwing a stone, I was not threatening him in any way and I did nothing to justify being shot at.”

Mr McCourt said he then headed to his wife’s relations’ house, and described seeing “pandemonium” in the square.

“There was a lot of noise from people squealing and screaming … I could hear shots that seemed to come from all directions,” he said. “I did not actually see anyone firing the shots, the shots came from behind me as I was running towards my wife’s grandmother’s house.

“It was single shots with a gap between them. The shots were live ammunition – they were not rubber bullets, a rubber bullet makes a different sound.

“The panic in Glenfada Park North continued … I heard people shouting, ‘don’t shoot’, ‘lie down’, ‘get out of my way’.

“I noticed a young fella, about 14 or 15 years of age in hysterics close to me, I pulled him in with me and told him to stay down.”

Mr McCourt also recalled shouting to people nearby to keep still and not move, but did not hear any response.

“I would be certain they would have heard me as they were very close to where I was, and I was shouting,” he said. “I believe that Jim Wray, who was killed that day, would have been among the group of people I was calling to, these people who were lying there.

“I didn’t know at the time whether they were wounded or simply lying there, or dead, or what.”

The trial continues. - PA