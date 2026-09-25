Man appears in Belfast court charged over murder of Robbie Lawlor

Data obtained from an encrypted communications network features in the case against a man charged with the murder of Robbie Lawlor, a court has heard.

Police claimed Paul Drew (41), was involved in the killing in north Belfast more than six years ago based on information within the EncroChat platform and CCTV inquiries.

Lawlor (36), was shot outside a house at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area on April 4th, 2020. The shooting took place during a drugs feud between rival factions in the Republic.

Drew, of Whitebrook Park in Tallaght, Dublin, was arrested in Liverpool on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A detective constable from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Team said she could connect him to both alleged offences.

Questioned by a defence lawyer, she confirmed the evidence against Drew in connection with the murder relates to data obtained from the EncroChat network.

“Also the correlation of other CCTV and telecom inquiries within the whole investigation,” the detective disclosed.

According to Drew’s solicitor, up to a dozen other suspects have been interviewed but not yet charged based on the same data.

The detective responded that a further decision is awaited on a file submitted to prosecutors in the Republic of Ireland. No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

Judge Steven Keown remanded Drew in custody until September 28th, when he is expected to mount a bid to be released from prison.

Lawlor had been a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

He is believed to have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared an attempt on his own life.

Two other men have already been charged with the murder as part of an alleged joint plot.