PSNI officers to be deployed in night-time settings to spot ‘predatory behaviours’

Police officers in Northern Ireland are to be deployed around popular night-time settings such as pubs and clubs in a bid to identify predatory behaviour targeting women.

Project Vigilant is an initiative which has been used by a number of police forces in England to combat violence against women and girls.

The PSNI said it would involve the tactical deployment of both plain-clothed and uniformed officers within night-time economy settings.

Officers have recently received training from Thames Valley Police for the operation, which will see them intervene when they identify behaviour of concern.

Detective Chief Insp Leah Crothers said: “We are actively seeking out good practice from across the UK and have recently had Thames Valley Police over to Northern Ireland to train our tactical officers to enable us to deploy the successful Project Vigilant initiative.

“We want to make our night-time economy settings as safe as possible and a hostile place for predatory behaviours.”

The PSNI is marking the third year anniversary of its action plan tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Between the start of 2019 and July 31st, 2025, 36 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men.

Until the end of August 2025, police have made 5,042 arrests under new legislation aimed at tackling domestic abuse, stalking and non-fatal strangulation.

They have also put in place four stalking protection orders using new legislation.

The force said there had been on average 84 arrests each month for the domestic abuse offence, 19 arrests each month for the offences of stalking and threatening and abusive behaviour and 76 arrests each month for non-fatal strangulation.

In the 12 months to July 2025 there were 21,729 VAWG offences recorded, a reduction of 4 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.

There have been 21 Walk and Talk events, which see neighbourhood teams meeting local women and support groups to hear their concerns.

Active bystander training has also been rolled out across the force.

Ms Crothers said: “We remain committed to doing everything we can to prevent harm, call out unacceptable attitudes and behaviours and protect women and girls wherever they live – in towns, cities and rural communities.

“Over the last three years we have spent a significant amount of time working with partners like the Department of Justice and The Executive Office developing our action plan, and more recently a public-facing campaign, Power to Change, to help address misogyny and other behaviours that we know can escalate to criminality.”

She added: “We have always been clear that it will take a societal effort to make a real change.

“But as a police service we have an opportunity to lead the way and to do so we have to be willing to look inwards to our own organisation and challenge our own attitudes and behaviours.

“This is why we have launched this year a mandatory internal training package for our officers and staff to reflect on how they can play an even greater part in making our organisation and wider society a more inclusive and safe space.”

The detective said: “Tackling violence against women and girls requires commitment from all – where perpetrators are held to account, communities stand together, and we work with partners to make every space safe.

“This remains our goal.” – PA