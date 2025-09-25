Significant additional resources required for national security, says commissioner

An Garda Síochána is to significantly increase resources devoted to national security in light of the worsening geopolitical situation.

This will include additional resources for the Special Detective Unit, which deals with State security, and the Emergency Response Unit.

There will also be additional resources for surveillance and interception technology, said new Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, warning this may mean fewer resources for other policing areas.

Tasers are also to be rolled out to gardaí on a pilot basis in early 2026, while all frontline members will likely be issued with body cameras in the second half of the year.

Mr Kelly laid out the plans in his first appearance as commissioner before the Police and Community Safety Authority (PCSA), previously known as the Policing Authority.

The commissioner took the unusual step of addressing national security matters with the PCSA, a body that typically deals exclusively with traditional policing matters.

“Everybody knows we’re in a particularly volatile time at the moment, geopolitically,” he said. “We are absolutely not immune to some of the effects here in Ireland. We have already seen some of the ripple effects.”

He said the Garda has to increase its capabilities and equipment in the area of national security. “Obviously, with that, there may be some other areas that we’re not able to give as much focus to.”

Mr Kelly, who previously headed the Special Detective Unit, said national security is a priority for him.

Activities such as cyberattacks and drone incursions, seen in other EU countries recently, are “absolutely” affecting the State, said the commissioner.

Referring to the threats from drones, he mentioned a recent incident where gangland criminals attempted to use a drone to drop a pipe bomb on a rival’s home.

He said he is limited as to what he can discuss publicly, but “in the background we’re building our capabilities to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe from these type of hybrid threats”.

The commissioner declined to say if hostile states are targeting the Republic, but he said it is not immune to such threats as well as threats from extremists and terrorists.

“We need to look at our technology, our training, our people, our resourcing and the amount of people that we assign to this type of work.”

He said Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is very supportive of the Garda’s work in this area.

Mr Kelly told the PCSA there is a need to equip gardaí with Tasers to deal with knife-wielding suspects. He cited “some absolutely horrific incidents” involving armed suspects, including a recent knife attack on a garda on Capel Street in Dublin.

“We’ve had a number of incidents where assailants had swords or long weapons. And unfortunately, we have had situations where officers had to retreat out of the area, retreat into their vehicles.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said he is “cautiously optimistic” that a pilot , of Tasers will be ready for early 2026. These will only be issued to gardaí equipped with body cameras, the authority was told.

The full rollout of body cameras to all frontline gardaí will likely take place in the second half of next year, said Mr Cleary. This follows a successful pilot programme in several areas.

Separately, the new commissioner said he was shocked and disappointed by parts of the Crowe report, which recently found that a minority of roads policing gardaí were neglecting their duties and had little interest in the work.

“We’re expecting people to come in and do an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. That’s the least we expect people to do.”

Mr Kelly said he is “deeply, deeply sorry that some of that behaviour is out there. Obviously, as the Garda Commissioner, it’s something that we have to rectify”.