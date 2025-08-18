Espionage and ‘destructive ideologies’ are among main threats to State, says Garda report

Almost uniquely among western countries, the Garda is responsible for both day-to-day policing and State security. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The Garda’s national security service has warned about the ”ever present” threat from foreign spies intent on stealing sensitive political information and intellectual property.

In a newly published document, the Security and Intelligence branch also raises concerns about the threat of “destructive ideologies” and the rise of extremism in Ireland.

The force’s Annual Security Services Plan offers a rare, though vaguely worded, insight into what it believes are the main threats facing the State. It comes amid efforts by the Government to revamp the State’s clandestine security services in the face of increasing foreign threats.

Almost uniquely among western countries, the Garda is responsible for both day-to-day policing and State security.

It says the Garda’s secretive Security and Intelligence Service is responsible for State security.

One of its key roles is liaising with overseas secret services, while the role of its operational arm, the Special Detective Unit, is “identifying, investigating and reporting for prosecution” threats to State security, it says.

The report says the service will also be required to carry out threat assessments and security operations relating to Ireland’s presidency of the EU next year.

According to the report, the main threats to the State are “terrorism, violent political extremism, espionage, sabotage and subversion”.

Ireland is a “potential target of hostile state actors” that are intent on stealing information on “intellectual property, as well as policies and political information of the State”.

The report does not specify which countries are a threat, although senior security officials have previously raised concerns about espionage activities by Russia, China and Iran. In particular, China is believed to regularly attempt to gain access to the intellectual property of technology and pharmaceutical companies here.

A Russian expatriates network accused of acting as an extension of the Kremlin’s security services has also been active in Ireland, while there is evidence China has been using a Dublin-based overseas Chinese service centre to coerce its citizens living here.

In recent years, the Government has taken steps to reduce the number of Russian intelligence agents in Ireland. It has introduced national security legislation preventing Russia from extending its embassy and has refused to issue visas to multiple incoming diplomats.

In a sign of the evolving security landscape, the threat from “subversion”, typically a reference to violent Republican groups, is only alluded to once in the document.

However, Ireland is “not immune” from the threats of terrorism and extremism seen in other EU countries, including “lone wolf” extremists, the report warns.

A stabbing attack on a Defence Forces chaplain in Galway last year by a radicalised teenager has been officially designated as Ireland’s first Islamic terrorist attack.

Another stabbing attack on a Garda, which is currently before the courts, is also been investigated as potential Islamic-inspired terrorism, while there are also concerns about possible attacks from far-right extremists, sources say.

“The proliferation of destructive ideologies poses a direct threat to the values of democratic society, threatens lives and endangers the freedoms and norms that we have become accustomed to in a secure society,” the report warns.

“Interconnected groupings/individuals displaying extremist and terrorist ideologies present a potential threat to the security of the State and our citizens.”

The Government has committed to a ring-fenced budget that will allow the security service to expand recruitment of civilians with specialist skills, it says.

In a forward to the plan, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who retires at the end of August, says Garda capabilities in the areas of national security, counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism “will continue to be enhanced and partnerships between national and international partners will be developed, maintained and strengthened”.