Murder inquiry expected after man in 80s dies following assault in Co Tipperary

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary Town. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Gardai are expected to launch a murder inquiry following the death of a man in his 80s who was assaulted at his home in Co Tipperary.

He suffered head injuries when he was attacked by an intruder when he disturbed him trying to break into his garage at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary Town at about 9.35pm on Friday.

The victim was discovered by his wife who raised the alarm.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was put on a ventilator.

Gardaí said on Monday he died at the hospital over the weekend.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged, a Garda statement said. It is expected gardaí will formally upgrade their investigation to a murder inquiry once they receive the results of the postmortem.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is providing support to the family of the deceased, the Garda statement added.

Gardaí arrested a 30-year-old local man on Saturday for questioning about the incident.

He is being held at a Garda station in Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allow gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of St Michael’s Avenue between 7pm and 10pm last Friday and who may have video camera footage - including dashcam footage - is asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.