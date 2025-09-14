Man (20s) dies following road crash in Co Kerry

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision near Tralee, Co Kerry, on Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal crash on the N69 in the townland of Ballingowan shortly after 10am..

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local coroner has been notified and the man’s body will be taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a postmortem will be conducted.

The scene will be examined by gardaí and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with camera footage or dashcam recordings from the scene on Sunday morning, to contact Tralee Garda station at (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other station.