Man (80s) in critical condition after serious assault in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault on St Michael’s Avenue. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 80s is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Tipperary town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after responding to a report of the assault on St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary town on Friday at about 9.35pm.

A man was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is now in a critical condition.

The scene is preserved pending an examination, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area of St Michael’s Avenue between 7pm and 10pm and has video footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tipperary town Garda station on (062) 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any other station.