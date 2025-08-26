Man murdered in Co Down was victim of ‘brutal and sustained’ attack, police say

Sean Small had not been seen alive since August 19th, five days before his death, police say. Photograph supplied by PSNI

Police investigating the murder of a convicted paedophile have said he was the victim of a “brutal and sustained” attack.

Sean Small (84) was found dead outside his home in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle, Co Down, on Sunday night.

A £20,000 (€23,000) reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder, a senior officer with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said Small had not been seen alive since August 19th, five days before his death.

Speaking at a press conference in Newcastle, she said her team was working “at pace” to “establish what happened in the intervening days” before his body was found.

Small had recently been released from prison after pleading guilty to sexual offences against a teenage girl and a vulnerable woman.

In 2022, he was sentenced to three years in prison and three years under supervision in the community.

On Tuesday, a police cordon remained around his house and at a neighbouring house where forensic officers conducted examinations. There is no suggestion that anyone in the neighbouring house is linked to the PSNI investigation.

The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue, Newcastle, Co Down, where Sean Small was found murdered. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

A postmortem examination was continuing and police were unable to provide details on the cause of death or if more than one person was involved in the murder.

Asked if Small’s conviction for sex offences was being investigated a possible motive, Det Chief Insp Foreman told reporters that detectives were keeping an “open mind” and “pursuing all possible lines of inquiry at this time”.

“We would ask the public not to speculate,” she said.

The officer also appealed for the public’s help.

“This was a brutal and sustained attack and while our investigation is at a very early stage, detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances around this murder,” she said.

“We need to speak to anyone who was in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle on August 19th or following days or who may have witnessed anyone or anything they thought was suspicious or out of the ordinary.

“Has anyone you are close to acted strangely over the last few days or broken from their usual routine?”

Police also confirmed there was criminal damage to Small’s home several weeks ago, but were unable to provide further details.

“I know that the local community will be in shock following the news of this terrible crime. However, I want to provide reassurance that detectives are working as quickly as possible to understand how and why this murder has taken place,” Det Chief Insp Foreman.

“Your information could be crucial in helping officers understand exactly what has happened, and to ensure we can secure justice for the victim’s family.”