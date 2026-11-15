Woman (20s) found dead in outbuilding in Shinrone, Co Offaly

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone with information about the matter to contact Birr Garda station. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Offaly on Sunday.

Members of the force responded to reports of a body at an outbuilding on a property in Shinrone on Sunday morning.

“The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The scene was preserved in advance of forensic and technical examinations and a senior investigating officer was appointed, with an incident room established at Birr Garda station.

“The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist,” the statement said.

It added that the results of the postmortem “will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation”.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact gardaí in Birr on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.