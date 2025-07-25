Workmen repair damage this morning caused by a small fire overnight to Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn in Crumlin. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into a suspected “incident of criminal damage” at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin 12.

A small fire broke out at the front of the building in Crumlin in the early hours of this morning.

McGregor bought the premises in 2020 for €2 million and later spent €1 million in renovations.

It was the target of a suspected petrol bombing in 2022, in which the bomb failed to detonate and caused no damage to the premises.

A worker at the Black Forge Inn told The Irish Times that the premises remains open and said that it was understood that the fire was the result of “an electrical fault”.

McGregor said on social media “the pub is open for business today, folks. You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. There’s not a bother on her, she’s spotless”.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí attended the scene around 3am this morning.

“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade,” they said, and “no injuries have been reported”.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted in due course,” the Garda spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said they were “called at 3.08am to reports of a fire”.

“Fire fighters from Dolphin’s Barn were mobilised to the address and on arrival found a small fire at the front of the building”.

“Using a high-pressure hose reel, one fire engine dealt with the incident and no injuries were reported. The scene was handed over to gardaí,” they said.