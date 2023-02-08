Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal over 1998 disappearance

Fiona Sinnott was last seen in Broadway, Co Wexford, in February 1998

Gardaí in Wexford have renewed an appeal for information over the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott in 1998.

The mother of an infant daughter, she lived at Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co Wexford, at the time of her disappearance.

On Sunday, February 8th, 1998, she was socialising at Butler’s Pub in Broadway with friends. She left the pub at about midnight. This was the last confirmed sighting of Ms Sinnott.

A motorist saw a man and a woman on the road near Kisha Cross, Broadway, on that Sunday at about midnight.

READ MORE

There were two males in their late teens or early 20s close by.

None of these four people have ever come forward, and gardaí said they are “anxious to trace them, or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not come forward at the time”.

In 2005, gardaí arrested and detained a male on suspicion of the murder of Ms Sinnott. At the same time, three women and two men were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Ms Sinnott.

However, no person has been charged in connection with the investigation to date.

Gardaí have made regular appeals on the anniversary of Ms Sinnott’s disappearance over the years. On each occasion, An Garda Síochána said it “continues to receive contact from persons in relation to this investigation”.

On the 25th anniversary of the disappearance, gardaí said they believe there are people in the Broadway area who have information “vital to this investigation”.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, any Garda station or any Garda member.