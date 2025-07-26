Three men arrested after Gardaí seize €345,000 in cash

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched three male passengers in the vehicle and their luggage and located and seized the cash

Three men in their forties are being questioned by Gardaí in connection with the seizure of €345,640 in cash following the search of a vehicle in Drumcondra in Dublin on Friday.

The search was carried out as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group involved in money laundering and the sale and sale of drugs in Dublin.

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched three male passengers in the vehicle and their luggage and located and seized the cash. The men are being detained in garda stations in the Dublin region.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Dublin Metropolitan Region said that this “significant seizure” of cash not only removes ill-gotten gains from the hands of criminals, but also deprives them of money they would have used to “fund further criminal activities and cause harm in our communities.”