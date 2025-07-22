George Gibney to appear in court after returning to Dublin from the US

George Gibney, the former Irish swimming team coach, has been extradited to the State from the US and was being held at a Dublin Garda station on Tuesday morning pending a court appearance.

The 77-year-old, who arrived on an early morning flight accompanied by gardaí, was due to appear before a judge at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after 10.30am.

Mr Gibney was due before the courts to face a total of 79 charges – 78 of alleged indecent assault and one alleged attempted rape.

The charges arise from a Garda investigation commenced four years ago arising from allegations made by four women. The alleged offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 1971 and 1981 when the complainants were aged between eight years and 14 to 15 years.

Mr Gibney left Ireland in 1994 and settled in the US the following year, where he has lived since.

Earlier this month he dropped a request for a detention hearing in Florida and consented to his extradition to the State, clearing the way for his return.

That process, managed by members of the Garda Extradition Unit, which is part of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, has now been completed.

The extradition request was sent in October by Irish authorities to US law enforcement, via the Irish Embassy in Washington DC.

Mr Gibney, who settled in the US in 1995, was arrested in Florida on July 1st by US Marshalls and has remained in custody pending the extradition process.

Garda headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following an extradition from the United States of America at the request of the Irish authorities, a male (70s) was arrested by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau this morning, Tuesday 22nd July 2025 and is being brought before a sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice at approximately 10:30am.”