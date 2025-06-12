Woman (30s) charged over St Stephen’s Day Dublin hit-and-run in which couple killed

Anthony Hogg (40) and his wife Georgina (39) who were killed in a hit and run incident in Blanchardstown on St Stephen's Day 2024. Photograph: Facebook

A woman (30s) has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run incident that killed a husband and wife on St Stephen’s Day.

Anthony ‘Anto’ Hogg (40) and Georgina Hogg Moore (39) were struck crossing the road near Whitestown in Dublin 15 on December 26th at 5.45pm.

Ms Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while Mr Hogg was taken for treatment to Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he died several hours later.

The couple’s teenage daughter was with them at the time and witnessed the collision. She was not injured. A teenage son was not with them at the time.

A man, aged 40 years who was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with this investigation and was released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman was charged and was released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on June 17th. Investigations are ongoing.