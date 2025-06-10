Disorder in Ballymena ‘clearly racially motivated’, PSNI says

A damaged property on Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena following a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Significant and sustained “disorder” in Ballymena on Monday night was “clearly racially motivated”, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Four houses were damaged by fire during the violence that erupted in the Clonavon Terrace area following a peaceful protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town.

The PSNI confirmed that 15 officers were injured, with some requiring hospital treatment, after being targeted with petrol bombs, bricks and masonry.

Local MP and TUV leader Jim Allister said tensions had been growing in the area over immigration and described the unrest as “very distressing”.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

Police and firefighters responded to public disorder in Ballymena town centre on Monday evening. Photograph: Pacemaker

On Tuesday, a senior police officer said he wanted to condemn the disorder in “the strongest possible terms” and confirmed that detectives are “actively working to identify those responsible and bring them to justice”.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police. He remains in custody.

“Last night saw significant sustained disorder in Ballymena. This violence was clearly racially motivated and targeted at our minority ethnic community and police,” Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said.

“This violence has no place in our society and should be loudly condemned by all right-thinking people.”

There will be an increased police presence in Ballymena to “help protect these communities” and prevent any future disorder, he added.

“We are engaging with groups affected by the disorder to support and reassure them. I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s violent disorder to reflect long and hard about their actions, they will have consequences,” added assistant chief constable Henderson.

He appealed for “calm over the coming days”.

A damaged property at Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena following Monday evening's protest. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Six properties in Clonavon Terrace were damaged after their windows were smashed during the disorder.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said there can be “no justification” for such “appalling” scenes.

Social media footage showed protesters burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street. Some masked individuals also threw missiles, including cans of paint and glass bottles, at PSNI vehicles.

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

In its update on Tuesday, the PSNI said the protest – attended by hundreds of people – was “initially peaceful” before a number of masked individuals broke away and began to “build barricades, stockpile missiles and attack properties in the Clonavon Terrace area”.

“Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction by masked rioters. Fifteen officers were injured with some requiring hospital treatment,” the PSNI said.

“Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder.”

In a separate incident, police are also investigating a report of arson at the Tobar Park area of Cullybackey, a village in Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 12.20am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a vehicle in the area which set it alight.

Damage was caused to a nearby property, with a woman and two children inside. Police said the attack is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.