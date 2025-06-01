Crime & Law

Man dead after shots fired in Carlow shopping centre, Army bomb disposal team at scene

Alarm raised about incident at Fairgreen Shopping Centre at 6.15pm after gun discharged while shoppers present

Conor Lally
Sun Jun 01 2025 - 20:23

Gardaí were on Sunday night at the scene of a security incident in Carlow Town during which shots were fired and one person was fatally wounded.

A child has also suffered an injury, which appears to have been to their leg, and was sustained as people ran from the shopping centre.

Though gardaí said there is no further concern for public safety, a Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been asked to attend the scene at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

It is understood gardaí have sought assistance from the EOD team as they suspect a device the dead man was carrying, which could be explosive or flammable, is at the scene. Its status must be checked before the area can be declared safe.

The alarm was raised at about 6.15pm and gardaí rushed to the scene. The man fired a number of shots and it appears the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

Though video footage of some of the incident unfolding has been shared on social media, Garda Headquarters has issued a statement urging people not to share videos, including on messaging apps.

It has requested anyone in the area at the time, and who recorded the incident, to make that footage available to investigating gardaí based in Carlow town.

“The (retail) premises has been evacuated and the scene is preserved,” the Garda statement confirmed. “The Army EOD team has been requested to attend. At this time, there is no further concern for public safety.”

The operation involved Garda and Defence Forces personnel, as well as paramedics, and was continuing on Sunday evening. Garda Headquarters said no further information was available “at this time”.

