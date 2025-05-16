Funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley (49) to take place in Balbriggan

The funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley, who was killed in a road traffic incident last weekend, was due to take place in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, on Friday afternoon. The married father of two girls, aged 14 and 9 years, will be buried in Newcastle, south Dublin, where he was originally from.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and representatives of the Defence Forces and PSNI will be among the mourners.

The funeral mass will take place on Friday from 1:30pm at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, near where he lived with his wife Úna and two young daughters Erin and Aoife

A large number of Gda Flatley’s colleagues were due to be in attendance, with a significant ceremonial element to the service, including Mr Harris presenting the tricolour to Garda Flatley’s widow.

Gda Flatley was attached to the Roads Policing Unit, Dublin Castle, and had served on the force for 26 years. He was the 90th member of An Garda Síochána killed on duty.

The deceased man, who coached at O’Dwyers GAA club in Balbriggan, is survived by his parents Michael and Breda, brother John and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine.

He was killed at about 12.50pm on Sunday as he was carrying out speed checks on the R132 at Lissenhall near Swords, north Co Dublin. It is understood he had parked his Garda 4X4 on the roadside and was operating a speed gun.

Garda colleagues and friends queue to pay their respects to the late Garda Kevin Flatley on Thursday ahead of the funeral. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

He detected a motorcyclist breaking the 80kmph speed limit on that stretch of road. As Gda Flatley attempted to flag down the driver, he was struck by the motorbike and died from his injuries.

The Yamaha R1 1,000cc motorbike travelled for a significant distance following the collision and came to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries, including to his head. Passers-by administered first aid and he was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, remains in a very serious condition but doctors believe he will survive. However, it will be some time before investigators will be able to take a statement from him.

Mr Harris said Gda Flatley’s death calls for a “real reset and rethink about our approach as society to road safety”, with excessive speed, drink driving and distraction contributing to road deaths.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said it is a “terrible tragedy” that Gda Flatley lost his life in the line of duty. It also emphasises the “sacrifices and the danger associated with policing in Ireland”.

He would implement “whatever new measures are required” to ensure gardaí are kept as safe as possible while carrying out road policing duties. Society needs to “slow down”, Mr O’Callaghan said, adding that there is “too much speed on our roads”.