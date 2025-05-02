Garda suffers serious injuries in Co Louth hit and run

Gardaí are appealing for information about the incident in Ardee as they attempt to track down the van and its driver. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A garda is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a van in a hit and run incident in Co Louth.

The incident happened in Ardee when the garda got out of his patrol car to investigate a van which was parked suspiciously in the early hours of Friday.

Garda headquarters said the incident happened at 4.20am in the Clonmore Estate.

Gardaí on patrol spotted the parked van and approached it on foot. The van then accelerated at the two officers, striking one, before leaving the scene.

The garda suffered “serious but non-life threatening” injuries and is being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Investigators are appealing for information as they attempt to track down the van and its driver.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in Clonmore Estate area between 4.00am and 4.40am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041 6871330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Welfare services have been made available for the garda and his colleagues, the statement added.