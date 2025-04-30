Five arrested over disorder and sectarian hate crimes in Derry

The PSNI has made five arrests in relation to disorder and sectarian hate crimes in Derry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has made arrests in relation to disorder and sectarian hate crimes in Derry.

Four of the five arrested males have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm remains in custody.

Police said they are investigating disorder and incidents in the city which they believe are linked.

Officers said an assault on three youths, an attack on a bus and criminal damage to a mural are being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

On Saturday at around 6.30pm, it was reported that three male youths in the Nelson Drive area were chased by at least 10 other youths, some of whom are reported to have shouted sectarian comments.

The three males sought refuge in the back garden of a property in Caw Close, where they were followed by their attackers before getting away.

Chief Inspector Pearce said on Tuesday that two teenage males were arrested on suspicion of affray, and were released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a report of an arranged fight in the Waterside, where a large group of mostly youths – some of whom were masked – arrived in the Irish Street area.

From around 5pm, bricks, bottles and fireworks were thrown at other youths and police.

A bus and a vehicle were damaged with bricks while travelling through the area, which left the bus driver and passengers badly shaken.

Chief Inspector Pearce said two 18-year-old boys arrested on Monday on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle had been released on bail.

The officer said: “One man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area on Monday 28 April.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“Two teenage males were arrested in relation to a second report of an assault which took place in the Caw Close area on Saturday April 26th.

“They were both arrested on suspicion of affray, and later released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.

“Two 18-year-old males arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Monday April 28th, following a report of criminal damage caused to a vehicle on Duke Street in the Waterside area on Sunday evening, April 27th, were released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we will be continuing to review all evidence, and make further arrests, in the coming days and weeks.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the incidents or has relevant footage, including dashcam, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 of 27/04/25.”