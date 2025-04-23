Gardaí seize 39 electric motorbikes thought to be used in criminal activity

Some of the 39 electric bikes seized on Tuesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána have seized almost 40 electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity during a targeted day of action on Tuesday.

Searches were conducted in the Ballyfermot, Sarsfield Road, and Cherry Orchard areas of Dublin 10 and Firhouse, Jobstown, Old Bawn, Tallaght and parts of Ballymount in Dublin 24.

The extensive searches resulted in the seizure of 39 electric bikes, 15 helmets and nine batteries, with an estimated value of more than €130,000.

One bank account, containing more than €99,000, was frozen under money laundering legislation.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations.

Operation Meacan began in December 2023 in the south of the Dublin Metropolitan Region. It is led by the divisional serious crime unit with support from several other divisions.

The operation aims to tackle the use of electric motorbikes for criminal activity, including in drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, drug related intimidation and other serious offences.