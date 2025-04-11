Teenager in critical condition after assault in Coolock

A teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Coolock in Dublin.
The incident occurred at Greencastle Park in Coolock on Thursday of last week.
Gardaí outlined that shortly after 3.30pm on April 3rd, a male juvenile, aged in his late teens, sustained “serious injuries in an assault that occurred on Greencastle Park, Coolock.”
The teenager was taken from the scene of the assault to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a “critical condition,” gardaí confirmed.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. They are also asking anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from Greencastle Park between 3.30pm and 4pm on April 3rd to make the footage available to them.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.