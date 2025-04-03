Three women arrested and XL Bully dogs seized at Dublin property

Several XL Bully dogs were removed from the residence. File image: Getty

Three women were arrested and gardaí seized a significant sum of cash, multiple mobile phones and three high-powered scrambler motorcycles during a search of a property in Dublin on Thursday.

The search of a residential property in Corduff, Dublin 15, was carried out as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an organised crime group in west Dublin. Several XL Bully dogs were also removed from the residence.

Three adult women were arrested and were being held on Thursday evening at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

Two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. The third woman, aged in her 50s, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The operation was led by gardaí from the drugs unit with support from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and other local units.